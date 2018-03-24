Stars' Tyler Seguin: Dishes out assist in loss
Seguin set up Jamie Benn's goal in the second period, but his team fell 3-2 to Boston on Friday.
Normally, that pairing has gone the other way around, as Seguin's 39 goals lead the Stars while Benn has 41 assists on the campaign. In fact, this will almost certainly mark the first time since the 2013 lockout that Seguin won't reach 40 assists, but he's made up for it with a career high in goals. Regardless of where his points come from, Seguin has been nothing short of outstanding this season and is one of the surest things in fantasy.
