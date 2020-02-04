Stars' Tyler Seguin: Dishes out two assists in win
Seguin finished Monday's 5-3 win over the Rangers with a pair of assists including one with the man advantage.
Two more points move Seguin up to 39 for the year, in 52 appearances, though, he has now gone 13 games without a goal. His 17:51 of ice time, while low by his standards, was the most by a Dallas forward in this game.
