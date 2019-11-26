Stars' Tyler Seguin: Dishes pair of assists
Seguin had two assists and two shots on goal with four PIM in Monday's 4-2 win over Vegas. He also had three hits and three blocks.
Seguin drew the secondary assist on each of Dallas' first two goals and has now found the scoresheet in five of his last six games (three goals, seven assists). He currently sits at 21 points in 24 games despite a career-low shooting percentage (7.1).
