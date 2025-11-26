Seguin logged two power-play assists and two hits in Tuesday's 8-3 win over the Oilers.

Seguin helped out on goals by Wyatt Johnston and Jason Robertson during the second period. This was Seguin's third multi-point effort across his last five outings. The 33-year-old is up to seven goals, eight assists, four power-play points, 28 shots on net and a plus-6 rating through 23 appearances. He's been steady enough lately to help fantasy managers, and he should remain in a top-six role throughout the year.