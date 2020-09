Seguin assists on all three of the Stars' goals in a 3-2 double-overtime win over the Lightning in Saturday's Game 5.

Seguin's goal drought persisted to 14 games, but he's turned up the play-making volume with five helpers in his last two contests. That surge gives him two goals, 11 assists, 66 shots on goal and 69 hits through 25 playoff appearances. Seguin will look to keep producing good passes in Monday's Game 6 to extend the Stars' season again.