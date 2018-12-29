Stars' Tyler Seguin: Drawing ire of team brass

Personnel from the Stars management and ownership team have strongly voiced their displeasure with the lackluster play of Seguin and captain Jamie Benn, Sean Shapiro of The Athletic reports.

According to this report, both Stars CEO Jim Lites and owner Tom Gaglardi are fired up about the poor play from the aforementioned players. In Seguin's case, he has 11 goals and 21 assists through 38 games, but the concern is that he's not meeting the standard of a player who was awarded an eight-year, $78.8 million contract over the summer. "It's not about how much money. I don't resent the money," Lites said. "It's about what we expect the money to be. You just can't win if your best players aren't your best players. And they aren't best players."