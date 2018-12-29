Stars' Tyler Seguin: Drawing ire of team brass
Personnel from the Stars management and ownership team have strongly voiced their displeasure with the lackluster play of Seguin and captain Jamie Benn, Sean Shapiro of The Athletic reports.
According to this report, both Stars CEO Jim Lites and owner Tom Gaglardi are fired up about the poor play from the aforementioned players. In Seguin's case, he has 11 goals and 21 assists through 38 games, but the concern is that he's not meeting the standard of a player who was awarded an eight-year, $78.8 million contract over the summer. "It's not about how much money. I don't resent the money," Lites said. "It's about what we expect the money to be. You just can't win if your best players aren't your best players. And they aren't best players."
More News
-
Stars' Tyler Seguin: Notches assist in win•
-
Stars' Tyler Seguin: Team loses despite his three points•
-
Stars' Tyler Seguin: Scores difference-maker in OT win•
-
Stars' Tyler Seguin: Goal and two assists in win•
-
Stars' Tyler Seguin: Point-per-game pace through 16•
-
Stars' Tyler Seguin: Notches assist•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 13
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...