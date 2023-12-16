Seguin notched an assist and went plus-2 in Friday's 5-4 win over the Senators.

Seguin had the secondary helper on Matt Duchene's game-winning tally. Over the last four games, Seguin has a goal and two helpers. The 31-year-old has generally provided solid offense in a middle-six role this season, chipping in 20 points, 53 shots on net, 21 hits and a plus-5 rating over 28 contests. Seguin doesn't have the same high-volume shooting he used to, but he's been fairly efficient and effective given his role.