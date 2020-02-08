Stars' Tyler Seguin: Earns power-play helper
Seguin notched a power-play assist, four shots on goal and a minus-2 rating in Friday's 3-2 loss to the Wild.
Seguin reached the 40-point mark with the assist on Joe Pavelski's first-period tally. The 28-year-old center has 11 markers and 29 helpers to go with 196 shots and 70 hits in 54 contests. Seguin is on pace to produce only 60 points this season, which would be his worst output since the lockout-shortened 2012-13 campaign.
