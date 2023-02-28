Seguin provided a shorthanded assist and fired four shots on goal in Monday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Canucks.

Seguin set up a Jamie Benn tally in the first period. This was Seguin's first shorthanded point since he had two in the 2017-18 campaign. The 31-year-old has endured a shaky February with one goal and two helpers over nine contests. He's at 37 points, 151 shots on net, 67 hits, 22 PIM and a plus-2 rating through 60 outings this season while playing in a middle-six role. The addition of Evgenii Dadonov should give Seguin a brighter outlook over the remainder of the campaign, as that trade has bumped Seguin back to center with Radek Faksa moving down to the fourth line.