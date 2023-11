Seguin notched two assists, three shots on goal and two PIM in Sunday's 8-3 win over the Wild.

Both of Seguin's multi-point efforts this season have come over the last three games. The 31-year-old also earned his first power-play point of the campaign on Wyatt Johnston's second-period marker. Seguin is at eight points, 25 shots, 11 hits, six PIM and a plus-4 rating through 14 outings overall.