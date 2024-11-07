Seguin (lower body) is expected to play Thursday against Chicago, Sam Nestler of DLLS Stars reports.

Seguin was unavailable Saturday against the Panthers due to a lower-body injury, and he may be dealing with the lingering issue for most of the year. However, he practiced Tuesday and should be able to return to game action Thursday. Seguin's injury will likely impact his availability in back-to-back sets, which the Stars don't play in until the start of December. While the team's medical staff will likely continue to monitor Seguin's health, it's encouraging that he'll be able to play through his ailment for now.