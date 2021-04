Seguin (hip) is expected to skate with Dallas' taxi squad Saturday, Matthew DeFranks of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Seguin has yet to play this season after undergoing hip surgery in early November. The 29-year-old pivot is clearly trending in the right direction, but his return to game action still shouldn't be considered imminent. Seguin racked up 17 goals and 50 points in 69 games last campaign.