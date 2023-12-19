Seguin notched an assist, three shots on goal and two blocked shots in Monday's 4-3 overtime win over the Kraken.

Seguin has racked up a helper in each of the last four contests. It didn't take him long to extend the streak Monday, as he assisted on a Matt Duchene goal 1:14 into the game. Seguin's been a solid middle-six contributor with 22 points, 57 shots, 21 hits and a plus-4 rating over 30 appearances this season. He hasn't exceeded the 50-point in any of the last four campaigns, but he could do it this year if he maintains his current pace.