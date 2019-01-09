Stars' Tyler Seguin: Extends offensive dominance

Seguin lit the lamp twice and added an assist in Tuesday's win over the Blues.

Since receiving well-documented criticism from the Stars' management, Seguin has gone on a tear with a point in six straight games (six goals, four assists) while firing 25 shots on net in that span. The 26-year-old's absolute dominance has put him back on pace to match last year's 78-point campaign.

