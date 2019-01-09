Stars' Tyler Seguin: Extends offensive dominance
Seguin lit the lamp twice and added an assist in Tuesday's win over the Blues.
Since receiving well-documented criticism from the Stars' management, Seguin has gone on a tear with a point in six straight games (six goals, four assists) while firing 25 shots on net in that span. The 26-year-old's absolute dominance has put him back on pace to match last year's 78-point campaign.
More News
-
Stars' Tyler Seguin: Carries offense in OT win•
-
Stars' Tyler Seguin: Scores pair in high-scoring affair•
-
Stars' Tyler Seguin: Drawing ire of team brass•
-
Stars' Tyler Seguin: Notches assist in win•
-
Stars' Tyler Seguin: Team loses despite his three points•
-
Stars' Tyler Seguin: Scores difference-maker in OT win•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 15
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...