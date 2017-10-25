Stars' Tyler Seguin: Extends point streak to five games

Seguin dished out a pair of helpers in Tuesday's loss to the Avalanche.

Seguin has been tearing it up on a line with Jamie Benn, racking up four goals and eight points during a five-game point streak. The 25-year-old is fantasy gold, operating at a point-per-game pace through 10 games and netting three power-play goals. You can't do much better.

