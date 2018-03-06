Stars' Tyler Seguin: Extends point streak to six games
Seguin scored twice and registered six shots during Monday's 3-2 loss to Ottawa.
This was Seguin's fourth multi-point showing during his current six-game point streak. He's up to 36 goals and 62 points for the campaign, and this hot stretch is coming at the perfect time for fantasy owners. Continue to start the established scorer confidently in all settings.
