Stars' Tyler Seguin: Falls two assists shy of 40, ending four-year streak

Seguin's lone assist Saturday against the Kings gives him 38 on the season, ending a four-year streak that saw him notch at least 40 assists each season.

On the bright side, Seguin set a new career high with 40 goals and 335 shots, and for the second straight season played all 82 games. Seguin's assist came on Jamie Benn's second goal of the night and he finished with a plus-3 rating and won 73 percent of his faceoffs. In five seasons with the Stars, Seguin has never scored fewer than 72 points in a season.