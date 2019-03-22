Stars' Tyler Seguin: Finally gets one to go in
Seguin scored on one of his 10 shots in Thursday's 3-1 loss to the Avalanche.
Seguin and Jamie Benn combined for 19 shots, yet the former's goal with 5:01 left in the third was all Dallas could muster against Philipp Grubauer, who finished with 44 saves. The goal snapped a nine-game drought for Seguin, who is an 11.1 percent career shooter but has just a single tally to show for 48 shots in his past 10 games.
