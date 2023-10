Seguin recorded an assist in Thursday's 3-2 win over the Ducks.

Seguin has a helper in each of the last two games, accounting for all of his offense through three contests. He started the year on the top line, but the return of Roope Hintz has left Seguin in a middle-six role. The Stars' offense is deep and relatively balanced, so Seguin should still get enough ice time in the offensive zone to make an impact. He's collected six shots on goal, two hits and two PIM to go with his pair of assists.