Stars' Tyler Seguin: Finds back of net again Monday
Seguin scored a goal on six shots while adding two blocked shots and a plus-1 rating in Monday's 2-1 win over the Rangers.
He opened the scoring for the Stars in the second period, giving him four goals in the last five games and 26 on the year. Seguin's already tied his haul in goals from last season in 28 fewer games, putting him on pace to top his previous career high of 37 tallies and potentially even record his first 40-goal campaign if he can stay hot.
