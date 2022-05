Seguin scored an empty-net goal on three shots, added two hits and went plus-2 in Friday's 4-2 win over the Flames in Game 6.

Seguin's third-period tally assured the Stars a chance to play in Game 7, scheduled for Sunday. Through six games in this first-round series, he's contributed two goals, one assist, 15 shots on net, 11 hits and a plus-1 rating in a second-line role.