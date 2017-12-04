Stars' Tyler Seguin: Finds twine twice
Seguin lit the lamp twice Sunday in a 7-2 win over the Avalanche.
Both of Seguin's snipes came at even strength and were the only goals in the first period. The superstar is now up to 14 on the year and an even 27 points in 27 games, making him an elite fantasy asset in all settings. Also, his 107 shots on goal are fifth most in the NHL.
