Stars' Tyler Seguin: Flips home game-winner Sunday

Seguin scored the game-winning goal in Sunday's 2-1 win over the Blackhawks.

Left alone in front of the net late in the second period, Seguin took a pass from Corey Perry and deposited it over a sprawling Corey Crawford. Seguin has come alive in February, racking up four goals and 10 points in the last 11 games, but he'll need to stay hot down the stretch if he's going to reach the 70-point plateau for the seventh straight season.