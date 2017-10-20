Stars' Tyler Seguin: Fuels 5-4 win with two goals
Seguin scored twice in Thursday's 5-4 win over Arizona.
Seguin broke a 3-3 tie 8:20 into the third and added another goal later in the frame to secure a victory. The gifted sniper's three goals and two assists over the past three games have erased all traces of a slow start by bringing him back to a point-per-game pace for the season. With "only" five shots in this one, Seguin's season average dropped to 6.0 shots per game.
