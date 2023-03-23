Seguin (leg) will be a game-time call versus the Penguins on Thursday, Mike Heika of the Stars' official site reports.

Seguin was doing work with the power-play units during the game-day skate Thursday, which is usually an indication a player will be ready to suit up. If the 31-year-old Ontario native is cleared to play, it will bring his six-game absence to a close. Prior to getting hurt, Seguin was stuck in a mini-slump with no goals in his last four outings during which he managed just four shots.