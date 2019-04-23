Stars' Tyler Seguin: Garners apple
Seguin provided an assist, seven shots and two hits in Monday's 2-1 win over the Predators in Game 6.
Seguin's assist started a sequence that ended with defenseman John Klingberg's overtime tally to send the Stars to the second round with a 4-2 series win. Seguin played a large part in that with two goals and four apples during a five-game point streak that began with a helper in Game 2. Seguin also pumped 31 shots on goal -- and that's with him being held without a shot in Game 4 and limited to only one shot in Game 1.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...