Stars' Tyler Seguin: Garners apple

Seguin provided an assist, seven shots and two hits in Monday's 2-1 win over the Predators in Game 6.

Seguin's assist started a sequence that ended with defenseman John Klingberg's overtime tally to send the Stars to the second round with a 4-2 series win. Seguin played a large part in that with two goals and four apples during a five-game point streak that began with a helper in Game 2. Seguin also pumped 31 shots on goal -- and that's with him being held without a shot in Game 4 and limited to only one shot in Game 1.