Stars' Tyler Seguin: Garners assist in loss
Seguin produced an assist and five shots on goal in Thursday's 4-1 loss to the Sabres.
Seguin contributed the secondary helper on Jamie Benn's goal in the second period. In his last eight games, Seguin has failed to score, but he's provided five assists, 26 shots and 10 hits. The 27-year-old is up to 36 points (11 goals, 25 helpers), 168 shots and 64 hits through 47 contests overall.
