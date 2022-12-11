Seguin produced an assist and three shots on goal in Saturday's 3-2 overtime win over the Red Wings.

Seguin helped out on Denis Gurianov's first-period marker. It's been a bit of a quiet stretch lately for Seguin, who has a goal and two assists in seven outings since his last multi-point effort. The 30-year-old continues to play a key role on the second line, though he's been at right wing rather than center as head coach Pete DeBoer looks to get Radek Faksa more minutes. Seguin has five tallies, 16 helpers, 64 shots, 24 hits and a plus-6 rating in 28 contests this season.