Seguin notched an assist, two shots on goal, two PIM and a minus-2 rating in Friday's 6-3 loss to the Predators.

Seguin extended his point streak to five games (five goals, two helpers), but this was his first game without a goal in that span. The 31-year-old has been dynamic lately, providing an extra layer of depth offense for the Stars' balanced attack. He's up to 33 points, 88 shots on net, a plus-7 rating and 26 hits through 41 contests overall.