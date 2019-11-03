Stars' Tyler Seguin: Garners power-play helper
Seguin produced a power-play assist, two shots on goal and two blocked shots in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Canadiens.
Seguin set up Alexander Radulov for the opening goal in the first period. The helper gives the star center 10 points through 16 games. Despite a slow start to the year, the Ontario native should be able to top the 70-point threshold for the seventh consecutive campaign. He's currently shooting a career-low 6.5 percent - Seguin has never shot lower than 8.4, which occurred in his rookie season.
