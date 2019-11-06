Stars' Tyler Seguin: Gathers apple

Seguin produced an assist and four shots on goal in Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Avalanche.

Seguin set up the first of two Radek Faksa goals, which came eight seconds after the Stars' second power play in the contest expired. The center is up to 11 points and 50 shots through 17 appearances in 2019-20.

More News
Our Latest Stories