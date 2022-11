Seguin notched an assist and four PIM in Sunday's 5-1 win over the Flyers.

Seguin set up Matej Blumel's first NHL tally early in the first period. While he hasn't scored a goal in five games, Seguin has three assists in that span. He hasn't produced a multi-point effort since Opening Night, but he has three goals, eight assists, 31 shots on net, 14 hits, eight PIM and a minus-3 rating in 15 contests this season while working in a second-line role.