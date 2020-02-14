Stars' Tyler Seguin: Gets first goal of new decade

Seguin scored the game-winning goal Thursday in a 3-2 win over the Maple Leafs.

Seguin finally got the monkey off his back -- it was his first goal in 2020 and it snapped a 17-game drought. He has just 42 points in 57 games, including six in his last 10. Yes, his output is considerably less than in previous years, but Seguin is as valuable as ever to the Stars.