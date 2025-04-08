Seguin (hip) is "really close" to playing, according to head coach Pete DeBoer, but hasn't been fully cleared for contact, Brien Rea of FanDuel Sports Network Southwest reports Tuesday.

Seguin has just five games remaining in the regular season if he wants to get in a tune-up or two ahead of the playoffs. The veteran forward will no doubt have some rust to shake off after being sidelined for the Stars' last 54 games dating back to Dec. 1 versus the Jets. At this point, Seguin may be hard-pressed to serve in anything more than a bottom-six role once given the all-clear and may have to play limited minutes at first given his extended absence.