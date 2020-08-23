Seguin scored a goal and added an assist in Saturday's 5-3 win over the Avalanche in Game 1.

Seguin opened the scoring four minutes into the first period. He would later set up the second of Alexander Radulov's two goals in the contest. That duo, along with linemate Jamie Benn, combined for three goals and eight points in Game 1. Seguin hasn't had the best postseason overall, but all five of his points have come in the last four games. He's added 23 shots on goal, 27 hits and a minus-1 rating through nine outings.