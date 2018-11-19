Stars' Tyler Seguin: Goal and two assists in win

Seguin scored a goal and assisted on two others Sunday in a 6-2 win over the Islanders.

Seguin has 20 points in as many games this season, mind you, eight came in just two contests. Meanwhile, the 26-year-old assisted on Esa Lindell's first goal of the game Sunday. Then Seguin scored a goal himself in the second frame before registering another assist on Alexander Radulov's second goal of the contest. Finally, Seguin logged 4:33 of ice time on the power play, good for second behind Radulov (4:39).