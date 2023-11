Seguin notched a goal and an assist in Thursday's 5-2 win over the Blue Jackets.

Seguin picked up an assist on Mason Marchment's tally in the first period before extending Dallas' lead to 4-2 in the third, deflecting a Nils Lundkvist shot past Spencer Martin. It's the first multi-point game of the season for Seguin -- he's gotten off to a slow start offensively, tallying two goals and six points through 12 contests while dropping to the Stars' third line.