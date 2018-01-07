Stars' Tyler Seguin: Goal-scoring machine

Seguin's point streak stands at four games after he scored a goal and added two assists in Saturday's 5-1 victory over the Oilers.

He has six points (three goals, three assists) on the streak and 11 points, including seven goals, in his last eight outings. Seguin had suffered through an eight-game goal drought (two assists) early in December, but has exploded since. He's just outside the top-15 scorers in the NHL, but his 21 goals put Seguin in a four-way tie for fifth in that category.