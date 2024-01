Seguin scored a goal on three shots, went plus-2 and added two PIM in Wednesday's 7-2 win over the Wild.

Seguin has scored in four straight games, posting five goals and an assist in that span. The 31-year-old had just four tallies in all of December, adding six assists last month as he continues to enjoy a resurgent campaign. Overall, he's produced 32 points, 86 shots on net and a plus-9 rating through 40 outings, playing primarily on the second line.