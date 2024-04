Seguin (lower body) is suiting up Sunday against the Avalanche, Ryan Boulding of NHL.com reports.

As expected, Seguin will play after sitting out Saturday's game against Chicago. Dallas appears to be keeping an eye on his workload before the start of the postseason, so he may sit out another game before the end of the regular season. Seguin has 23 goals and 50 points through 64 games this season.