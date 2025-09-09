Seguin (shoulder) is back to full health ahead of training camp, according to independent Stars beat writer Robert Tiffin on Tuesday.

Seguin will be ready for the start of the 2025-26 campaign after sustaining a shoulder injury in the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs. He had four goals and four assists in 18 postseason appearances after accounting for nine tallies and 21 points in 20 regular-season outings. Seguin should see top-six minutes and power-play time this year.