Seguin logged an assist, two shots on goal and two PIM in Sunday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Flames in Game 7.

Seguin set up Jamie Benn just 40 seconds into the game. In seven playoff outings, Seguin had two goals, two assists, 17 shots, 11 hits and an even plus-minus rating. Now a full year removed from a hip injury that kept him out for most of 2020-21, the center will look to build upon his 24-goal, 49-point effort from 81 regular-season contests heading into 2022-23.