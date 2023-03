Seguin notched an assist and two shots on goal in Saturday's 7-3 win over the Avalanche.

Seguin helped out on a Mason Marchment tally in the second period. Those two forwards received the first look with Max Domi, who was acquired from the Blackhawks on Thursday, though he failed to get on the scoresheet in this contest. Seguin's picked up three goals and three helpers over his last six outings, and he's up to 41 points, 158 shots on net, 70 hits and a plus-3 rating through 63 games this season.