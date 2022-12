Seguin posted an assist in Thursday's 5-0 win over the Stars.

Seguin has gone seven games without a goal, but he's made up for it with six assists and a plus-8 rating in that span. The 30-year-old is enjoying a productive campaign so far with four goals, 15 helpers, 47 shots on net, 21 hits and a plus-7 rating through 24 contests. He's a fixture on the Stars' second line, and this is a team that's getting offense from its top three lines, so Seguin should remain a steady fantasy contributor.