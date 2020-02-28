Stars' Tyler Seguin: Has modest three-game point streak

Seguin notched an assist, four shots on goal and two PIM in Thursday's 4-3 loss to the Bruins.

Seguin has picked up two goals and a helper during a three-game point streak. The 28-year-old is at 49 points, 228 shots and 83 hits in 64 appearances this season. He's got a decent chance to at least salvage a 60-point campaign despite shooting a career-low 7.0 percent so far.