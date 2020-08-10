Seguin (undisclosed) will be ready for Tuesday's Game 1 clash with the Flames, Mike Heika of the Stars' official site reports.

Coach Rick Bowness has been shuffling his star players around the lineup, but Seguin should still see plenty of minutes in a top-six role, if not on the first line. The Canadian center is pointless in his previous six appearances dating back to Feb. 29 versus the Blues. His last time out, Seguin registered five shots but wasn't able to bend the twine, which was symptomatic of his 17-goal regular season.