Seguin notched an assist in Saturday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Blues.

This was Seguin's third straight game with an assist. The 31-year-old has been a steady even-strength contributor lately, but he hasn't logged a power-play point since Nov. 12 -- his last 13 points have all come at even strength. For the season, he's at 21 points, 54 shots on net, 21 hits and a plus-4 rating through 29 appearances in a middle-six role.