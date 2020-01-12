Stars' Tyler Seguin: Helpers in three straight games
Seguin notched a power-play assist, six shots on goal and two PIM in Saturday's 2-1 loss to the Sharks.
Seguin had a power-play helper for the third straight game. The 27-year-old is up to 35 points, 160 shots, 61 hits and 18 PIM through 45 contests this season. Seguin has routinely seen top-line minutes under interim head coach Rick Bowness -- he bounced around the lineup more when Jim Montgomery was in charge, which may have hurt the center's consistency.
More News
-
Stars' Tyler Seguin: Registers helper with man advantage•
-
Stars' Tyler Seguin: Registers power-play assist•
-
Stars' Tyler Seguin: Stays hot with helper•
-
Stars' Tyler Seguin: Tallies opening goal Saturday•
-
Stars' Tyler Seguin: Lights lamp twice in loss•
-
Stars' Tyler Seguin: Modest four-game point streak•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.