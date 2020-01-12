Stars' Tyler Seguin: Helpers in three straight games

Seguin notched a power-play assist, six shots on goal and two PIM in Saturday's 2-1 loss to the Sharks.

Seguin had a power-play helper for the third straight game. The 27-year-old is up to 35 points, 160 shots, 61 hits and 18 PIM through 45 contests this season. Seguin has routinely seen top-line minutes under interim head coach Rick Bowness -- he bounced around the lineup more when Jim Montgomery was in charge, which may have hurt the center's consistency.