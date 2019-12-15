Stars' Tyler Seguin: Helpers in two straight games

Seguin collected an assist and a pair of shots on goal in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Predators.

Seguin had the secondary assist on a Jamie Oleksiak goal to stretch the Stars' lead to 3-1 at the time. Seguin has produced four assists, 17 shots on goal and nine hits in his last five games. The 27-year-old has 25 points (six tallies, 19 helpers), 119 shots on goal and 48 hits through 34 contests this year.