Stars' Tyler Seguin: Hero on Tuesday
Seguin's goal was the difference in Tuesday's 4-3 overtime win against Washington. He also collected an assist in the win.
Seguin has a pair of goals and three points in his last two outings after being held off the scoresheet in the Stars' first two contests. As long as he stays healthy and remains in good standing with his team, something Seguin has struggled with in the past, the Stars' top center should provide consistent fantasy production throughout the 2019-20 season. For now, everything seems to be clicking for Seguin in Dallas.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.