Stars' Tyler Seguin: Hero on Tuesday

Seguin's goal was the difference in Tuesday's 4-3 overtime win against Washington. He also collected an assist in the win.

Seguin has a pair of goals and three points in his last two outings after being held off the scoresheet in the Stars' first two contests. As long as he stays healthy and remains in good standing with his team, something Seguin has struggled with in the past, the Stars' top center should provide consistent fantasy production throughout the 2019-20 season. For now, everything seems to be clicking for Seguin in Dallas.